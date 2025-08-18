Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Housing crunch: Nova Scotia opens rental units for health-care workers in South Shore

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 18, 2025 4:55 pm
1 min read
Stethoscopes on a table. View image in full screen
A stethoscope is shown on Sept.7, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Khalil Hamra. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Khalil Hamra
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Nova Scotia’s government says it has opened the first phase of a housing project dedicated to helping health-care workers find homes in the South Shore.

Susan Corkum-Greek, member of the legislature for Lunenburg, N.S., says the project will allow the province to recruit health staff who wouldn’t have otherwise come to the area because of the difficulty in finding homes.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The project at the former Wheelhouse Motel in Lunenburg has 13 rental units that are a mix of studio apartments and units with one, two and three bedrooms.

The province says it has spent $4.1 million sof far on the project, and expects another three apartment units to be opened this fall at the site.

The Housing Trust of Nova Scotia is overseeing the rental units and managing applicants.

Story continues below advertisement

As part of Nova Scotia’s housing for health-care initiative, at least one member of the household must be on a list of eligible health professions.

The housing trust says the units are rented at market rate, but tenants may qualify for a small return if the rent is more than 30 per cent of their combined household income.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices