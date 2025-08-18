SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

NewsAlert: Webster new Raps head of basketball ops

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted August 18, 2025 12:26 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Bobby Webster has been named the Toronto Raptors’ new head of basketball operations.

Related Videos
Click to play video: '‘I love you Toronto’: Masai Ujiri speaks for the first time since Raptors departure'
‘I love you Toronto’: Masai Ujiri speaks for the first time since Raptors departure

More coming.

Trending Now
Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices