Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ontario brewery loses liquor licence after owner charged with drug trafficking

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted August 15, 2025 3:47 pm
1 min read
A bartender serves two mugs of beer. View image in full screen
A bartender serves two mugs of beer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Toby Talbot
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An eastern Ontario brewery has found itself in trouble after the owner was charged with drug trafficking.

The Longtooth Beverage Company, located at 429 West Front St., in Stirling, Ont., had its liquor licence suspended by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) after the owner was charged with trafficking cocaine and other drugs.

“Illicit drug trafficking directly undermines public safety and the AGCO will continue to work with our partners in law enforcement to combat criminal activity wherever it is identified,” Karin Schnarr, the commission’s CEO, said in a statement.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

On July 30, Ontario Provincial Police executed several search warrants at residences on Whites Road in Quinte West and West Front Street in Stirling, as well as a business on West Front Street and associated vehicles.

Police say three people were arrested and charged with drug trafficking. Officers seized cocaine, a quantity of suspected LSD and psilocybin pills.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Among those charged is the owner and sole proprietor of the brewery.

The commission said the licence suspension at the Longtooth Beverage Company is in response to the charges against the owner for his alleged role in a drug trafficking operation.

The commission says under the Liquor Licence and Control Act, it has the ability to immediately suspend a liquor licence when it is considered in the public interest.

The suspension is effective as of Aug. 14.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices