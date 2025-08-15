Ontario brewery loses liquor licence after owner charged with drug trafficking

Send this page to someone via email

An eastern Ontario brewery has found itself in trouble after the owner was charged with drug trafficking.

The Longtooth Beverage Company, located at 429 West Front St., in Stirling, Ont., had its liquor licence suspended by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) after the owner was charged with trafficking cocaine and other drugs.

“Illicit drug trafficking directly undermines public safety and the AGCO will continue to work with our partners in law enforcement to combat criminal activity wherever it is identified,” Karin Schnarr, the commission’s CEO, said in a statement.

On July 30, Ontario Provincial Police executed several search warrants at residences on Whites Road in Quinte West and West Front Street in Stirling, as well as a business on West Front Street and associated vehicles.

Police say three people were arrested and charged with drug trafficking. Officers seized cocaine, a quantity of suspected LSD and psilocybin pills.

Among those charged is the owner and sole proprietor of the brewery.

The commission said the licence suspension at the Longtooth Beverage Company is in response to the charges against the owner for his alleged role in a drug trafficking operation.

The commission says under the Liquor Licence and Control Act, it has the ability to immediately suspend a liquor licence when it is considered in the public interest.

The suspension is effective as of Aug. 14.