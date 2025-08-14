Menu

Ontario health officials report 3 new measles cases, all in Southwestern region

By Hannah Alberga The Canadian Press
Posted August 14, 2025 2:53 pm
RELATED: Ontario, Canada's former measles hot spot, is reporting no new cases for the first time since the spring surge. According to data released by Public Health Ontario, no additional illnesses have popped up in the area covered by Southwestern Public Health. Katherine Ward has this story and more in Health Matters for Friday July 25, 2025. – Jul 25, 2025
Health officials in Ontario are reporting just three new measles cases over the past week, all of them in the province’s southwest region.

Public Health Ontario says that brings the province’s total case count to 2,362 measles cases since an outbreak began in October.

One case previously reported in Sudbury’s public health unit was subtracted from the tally.

Last week, the province’s data release showed an increase of eight cases, which reflected the first single digit increase since January.

The three new cases reported between Aug. 5 and Aug. 12 were in Southwestern Ontario, which has reported a total of 769 infections.

Public health officials repeated that the downward trend in weekly case counts suggests transmission may be slowing, but continued vigilance is needed.

Most of the 164 people who have been hospitalized with measles in Ontario are unvaccinated infants, kids and teenagers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2025.

Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

