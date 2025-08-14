Menu

Canada

Founder of Regina’s iconic Italian Star Deli dies, legacy lives on

By Kat Ludwig Global News
Posted August 14, 2025 2:11 pm
1 min read
Founder of Italian Star Deli dies, legacy lives on
The founder of Regina's iconic Italian Star Deli passed away at the start of August. However, his legacy lives on as his family continues to run the shop.
In 1966, the Italian Star Deli took new ownership under Frank and Gina Giambattista after they migrated to Regina, Ont., from Italy.

Nearly 60 years later, the family-run shop has grown from two employees to more than 20 and has become a staple in the city.

Frank died at the age of 95 in early August. Soon after Frank passed away, his granddaughter welcomed a baby girl into the world.

Katherine Ludwig spoke with the owner of the deli about how the family plans to continue his legacy.

