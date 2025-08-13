Police arrest neighbour after family dog shot in Ontario’s Peterborough County

Ontario Provincial Police say they have arrested and charged a 67-year-old man after his neighbours’ dog was shot in Peterborough County.
Police say they were called to the scene Sunday morning after the dog owners said their pet had been missing for about a week.
Get daily National news
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
OPP say the family heard gunshots around the time the dog went missing.
They say the family was led to believe their dog had been shot and killed by their neighbour.
Trending Now
After speaking with all parties involved, police say they charged the neighbour with killing or injuring animals.
Police say he is expected to appear in court in September.
- Ontario just shy of meeting target of four hours direct care for LTC residents
- Toronto man runs weekly races against TTC streetcars, keeps winning
- Atlantic Canada sees more sweltering temperatures, relief expected in Ontario
- Developer’s proposed route change for Hwy. 413 would have further delayed project
Comments