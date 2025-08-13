Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Police arrest neighbour after family dog shot in Ontario’s Peterborough County

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 13, 2025 9:46 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Havelock man charged for fatally shooting neighbour’s dog: Peterborough County OPP'
Havelock man charged for fatally shooting neighbour’s dog: Peterborough County OPP
WATCH: Havelock man charged for fatally shooting neighbour's dog: Peterborough County OPP.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ontario Provincial Police say they have arrested and charged a 67-year-old man after his neighbours’ dog was shot in Peterborough County.

Police say they were called to the scene Sunday morning after the dog owners said their pet had been missing for about a week.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

OPP say the family heard gunshots around the time the dog went missing.

They say the family was led to believe their dog had been shot and killed by their neighbour.

Trending Now

After speaking with all parties involved, police say they charged the neighbour with killing or injuring animals.

Police say he is expected to appear in court in September.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices