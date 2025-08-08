Menu

Crime

Abbotsford police issue public safety alert over rash of pellet gun shootings

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 8, 2025 1:00 pm
1 min read
Abbotsford police have released a photo of what they say is a suspect vehicle in connection with a group of people firing airsoft guns. View image in full screen
Abbotsford police have released a photo of what they say is a suspect vehicle in connection with a group of people firing airsoft guns. Abbotsford police handout
Abbotsford police have issued a public safety alert after multiple people were shot at with airsoft or pellet guns at various locations on Wednesday night.

Between 6:20 p.m. and 9:46 p.m., five separate incidents were reported to police.

In each case, police said victims described a white or light-coloured SUV, occupied by younger men, approaching them, then they either saw what looked like a firearm or heard shots being fired in their direction.

One person was injured, police confirmed, with an injury consistent with being struck by pellets.

Police said they are working to confirm if the incidents are connected.

The Abbotsford Police investigation section is asking anyone with information or dash camera footage from the following areas and times to contact them at 604-859-5225.

  • 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. – Peardonville Road and Emerson Street
  •  7 p.m. to 7:30 pm – Mt Lehman Road and Sandpiper Drive
  • 7:15 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. – 3100 Block of Mt Lehman Road
  • 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. – George Ferguson Way & Gladwin Road
  • 9:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. – 32900 Block of South Fraser Way

 

