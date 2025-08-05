Florida teen accused of killing his parents, calling 911 from nearby church

Send this page to someone via email

A 14-year-old Florida boy has been arrested after he allegedly shot and killed his parents and then called 911 to confess his crime, officials say.

Deputies say Trevor Lee shot his parents to death inside their Middleburg home just after midnight Monday, before walking to a nearby church to call police and tell them what he had done.

The teen told the dispatcher that he would wait at the church to be arrested, Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook told reporters on Monday.

On Tuesday, officials released heavily-redacted audio from the call, along with Lee’s mugshot and arrest report.

According to First Coast News, Lee can be heard on the recording telling the 911 operator that he threw his backpack away from him, emptied his pockets and was waiting for police in the “middle” of the church, saying he needed to pray.

When he asked the operator to pray for him, the operator responded, “I will definitely be praying for you, son.”

First responders arrived at his parents’ home shortly after the teen called 911 and found David Lee, 44, and Brandi Smith, 45, dead inside.

The sheriff said their preliminary investigation has found the shooting stemmed from an argument Lee had with his parents Sunday night.

Cook said Lee appears to have shot his parents with their gun, leaving it at the scene.

Detectives are still working to gather evidence and determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.