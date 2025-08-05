Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Crime

Florida teen accused of killing his parents, calling 911 from nearby church

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted August 5, 2025 5:43 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Local community shocked after teen kills parents in Florida'
Local community shocked after teen kills parents in Florida
WATCH: The friends and family of David Lee and Brandi Smith can't believe they're gone, and the fact that their 14-year-old son is charged with their murder is perhaps the most shocking part of all. Police are still investigating what happened in Middleburg, Florida just after midnight on Tuesday. The Clay County Sheriff's Office says it got a call from 14-year-old Trevor Lee, admitting to having killed both his parents. 
A 14-year-old Florida boy has been arrested after he allegedly shot and killed his parents and then called 911 to confess his crime, officials say.

Deputies say Trevor Lee shot his parents to death inside their Middleburg home just after midnight Monday, before walking to a nearby church to call police and tell them what he had done.

The teen told the dispatcher that he would wait at the church to be arrested, Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook told reporters on Monday.

On Tuesday, officials released heavily-redacted audio from the call, along with Lee’s mugshot and arrest report.

According to First Coast News, Lee can be heard on the recording telling the 911 operator that he threw his backpack away from him, emptied his pockets and was waiting for police in the “middle” of the church, saying he needed to pray.

When he asked the operator to pray for him, the operator responded, “I will definitely be praying for you, son.”

First responders arrived at his parents’ home shortly after the teen called 911 and found David Lee, 44, and Brandi Smith, 45, dead inside.

The sheriff said their preliminary investigation has found the shooting stemmed from an argument Lee had with his parents Sunday night.

Cook said Lee appears to have shot his parents with their gun, leaving it at the scene.

Detectives are still working to gather evidence and determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

