Othello Tunnels reopen, but no sign of man who fell into Coquihalla River

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 1, 2025 2:28 pm
1 min read
RELATED: Coquihalla Canyon Park remains closed after a man fell into the river and died on Saturday. As Julia Foy reports, friends and family have started to gather at the site near the Othello Tunnels to remember the 19-year-old.
Police say the Othello Tunnels in Coquihalla Canyon Provincial Park in Hope, B.C., has reopened, while a search to find a missing man who fell into the river last weekend continues.

RCMP closed off the area in the park as a police underwater recovery team went into the Coquihalla River on Wednesday to try to find the 19-year-old man but was unsuccessful.

There was also no sign of the man using a drone to search along the river on Thursday.

RCMP say they will resume the search on Saturday, and parts of the park may be restricted to public access due to those efforts.

Hope RCMP Staff Sgt. Mike Sargent says in a statement that the pools of water where the missing man was last seen have been thoroughly searched.

The man fell into the river near the tunnels last Saturday, and emergency responders were able to rescuing a bystander who was stranded while looking for the missing man.

Police said previously that they believed the man’s body was trapped underwater by heavy currents.

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

