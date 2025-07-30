Menu

Canada

Winnipeggers embracing outdoor fitness despite smoky summer

By Teagan Rasche Global News
Posted July 30, 2025 8:14 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Winnipeggers embracing outdoor fitness despite smoky summer'
Winnipeggers embracing outdoor fitness despite smoky summer
Despite a summer of smoky skies, many Winnipeggers are still embracing the warm weather and exercising outside. Teagan Rasche has more on some of the different ways people are getting active this season.
Wednesday morning run club at Big Sky Run Co. has been a huge hit this summer.

“Lots of kids, lots of families, lots of people who are shift workers or folks who are retired and it’s such a lovely combination of people you wouldn’t have otherwise met,” store owner Caroline Fisher said.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Fisher has seen run clubs become more and more popular over the years. Even the smoky skies this summer haven’t deterred the dedicated crew.

“We try and keep things slower so no one is gassed after or breathing too hard. But we do try and keep things consistent and still host runs and smokey days,” Fisher said.

For the full story, watch the video above.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

