Winnipeggers embracing outdoor fitness despite smoky summer

Wednesday morning run club at Big Sky Run Co. has been a huge hit this summer.

“Lots of kids, lots of families, lots of people who are shift workers or folks who are retired and it’s such a lovely combination of people you wouldn’t have otherwise met,” store owner Caroline Fisher said.

Fisher has seen run clubs become more and more popular over the years. Even the smoky skies this summer haven’t deterred the dedicated crew.

“We try and keep things slower so no one is gassed after or breathing too hard. But we do try and keep things consistent and still host runs and smokey days,” Fisher said.

