Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Hockey players’ acquittal reverberates in southwestern Ontario city after ruling

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 25, 2025 6:17 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'World junior trial: Players found not guilty in high-profile sex assault case'
World junior trial: Players found not guilty in high-profile sex assault case
WATCH: Five members of Canada’s 2018 world junior hockey team accused of sexual assault have all been found not guilty, an Ontario judge has ruled. Sean O’Shea has the story.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The acquittal of five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team who were accused of sexual assault continues to reverberate in the southwestern Ontario city where their high-profile trial played out.

Dozens gathered outside the London, Ont., courthouse Thursday evening to show support for the complainant, while rallies earlier in the day saw a mix of supporters for the woman and the players.

Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote were all acquitted of sexual assault, and McLeod of a separate charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault, in a ruling the defence deemed a “resounding vindication.”

Ontario Superior Court Justice Maria Carroccia found the complainant’s testimony was not credible or reliable, and that there were “troubling aspects” in how she delivered some of her evidence.

The judge said the complainant tended to blame others for inconsistencies in her narrative and exaggerated her level of intoxication that night.

Story continues below advertisement

Carroccia said she found there was “consent not vitiated by fear,” noting the absence of physical force, violence or threats during the 2018 encounter.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stephanie Richardson, who participated in the Thursday evening rally, said she was “disappointed and frustrated” after the ruling, but took solace in the solidarity on display at the gathering.

“It’s a very positive tone,” she said.

Click to play video: 'Why the judge acquitted all 5 former Hockey Canada players in sex assault trial'
Why the judge acquitted all 5 former Hockey Canada players in sex assault trial

Jessica Bonilla-Damptey, director of the Sexual Assault Centre (Hamilton and Area), also took part in the event and said the show of support was uplifting.

Trending Now

The ruling came roughly seven years after the incident that led to the charges — an encounter that took place in a hotel room in the early hours of June 19, 2018.

The incident first came to the public’s attention in 2022, after TSN reported that Hockey Canada had quietly settled a lawsuit filed against the sports organization and eight unnamed players for an undisclosed amount.

Story continues below advertisement

Court heard the organization moved ahead with the settlement without the players’ knowledge or agreement.

David Humphrey, who represents McLeod, said after Thursday’s ruling that the “one-sided narrative” laid out in the lawsuit unfairly shaped public perception for years and created a lasting and false impression of guilt that harmed his client’s reputation and career.

Click to play video: 'Protestors gather as judge gives ruling in World Junior hockey sexual assault trial'
Protestors gather as judge gives ruling in World Junior hockey sexual assault trial
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices