B.C. man charged in historical sexual assault of teen girl

Calgary police have announced charges against a man in a sexual assault case that dates back more than a decade.

Investigators said the victim, who was a 13-year-old girl at the time, met the accused, a 22-year-old man, through a mutual acquaintance online in 2013.

They were both involved in the online cosplay scene and began communicating through social media.

The conversations eventually led to in-person meetings and the development of a relationship that became sexual.

The girl’s family reported it to police, but both she and the man denied there had been any sexual contact, so police didn’t have enough evidence to continue their investigation.

However, in late 2024, the victim, who is now an adult, came forward to police to report there had been an inappropriate relationship and subsequent sexual assaults.

As a result, police said 34-year-old Isaac Ho of Burnaby, B.C., has been charged with one count each of:

Sexual interference with a child under the age of 16;

Invitation to sexual touching with a child under the age of 16: and,

Sexual assault of a victim under the age of 16.

Ho is scheduled to appear in court next on Friday, Aug. 8, 2024.

In Canada there is no time limit on reporting a sexual assault, so Calgary police are encouraging anyone who believes they have been a victim of sexual assault to report it, even if many years have passed since the incident.

Anyone with information about this case, or any other similar incident, is being asked to contact Calgary police by calling 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app (P3 Tips) from the app store.