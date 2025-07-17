‘Things get worse’: Ontario driving teacher stopped for talking on phone, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A driving instructor may need to go back to school after he was recently pulled over on route to work while under “the warn range,” according to police in Thunder Bay.

In a social media post on Wednesday, police said that a traffic officer pulled a car over at 9:40 a.m. after the person behind he wheel was allegedly driving without their seatbelt while talking on a cell phone.

“Bad yes, but things get worse,” the post went on to say.

“The officer detected an alcoholic beverage on his breath, and a roadside breath sample was taken.”

Police said the sample came back in the ‘warn range’ of 50-80 mg alcohol, which meant the driver receieved a three-day licence suspension.

According to Ontario’s website, the warn range is when someone has a blood alcohol concentration between 0.05-0.079 and requires an immediate three-day suspension and a $250 fine for first-time offenders.

If someone has a blood alcohol concentration over .08, they are considered impaired and the penalties increase.

The driving instructor was also ticketed for using a cellphone and not wearing a seatbelt.

“He will not be conducting any driving lessons today,” the post concluded.