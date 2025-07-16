Menu

Crime

Call for speeding truck leads Ontario police to $4.4M tobacco bust

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 16, 2025 12:11 pm
1 min read
With taxes, the tobacco was worth more than $13 million, according to police. View image in full screen
With taxes, the tobacco was worth more than $13 million, according to police. OPP
A traffic complaint led officers to the discovery of a truckload of contraband cigarettes worth millions of dollars, according to Ontario Provincial Police in Frontenac.

OPP say a concerned citizen called police to report a truck barrelling eastbound up Highway 401 near Shannonville Road on Tuesday just before 7 a.m.

Officers soon tracked the big rig down near the Joyceville Road interchange in Kingston before several issues, including documentation, led them to escort the truck to the Ministry of Transportation scales in Gananoque for further inspection, according to provincial police.

Once they got into the trailer, police and MTO officers discovered 17,820 kilograms of contraband, fine-cut tobacco, which OPP pegged to be worth $4.4 million.

Police say the untaxed tobacco would also have added another $9.1 million to federal and provincial tax coffers.

A 60-year-old man from Puslinch, which borders on Cambridge, has been charged with trafficking contraband tobacco.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

