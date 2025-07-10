Airborne SUV lands on pedestrian in wheelchair in North Vancouver parking lot

Three people were taken to the hospital on Wednesday after a vehicle struck a pedestrian in a wheelchair, trapping her under the vehicle.
The incident happened in the parking lot outside the London Drugs at Lonsdale Avenue and 20th Street East.
BC Emergency Health Services said one of the people transported to the hospital was in serious but stable condition.
One witness, a friend of the person in the wheelchair, told Global News that he saw a car in the parking lot suddenly start accelerating before it veered off, went over a pillar and landed on his friend.
“I was scared, because all of a sudden, Maggie started screaming,” James Willett said.
“So I rushed up and I just tried to see what I could do, which I can’t help that much, so I got on the phone right away to 911.”
Police are investigating the cause of the collision and say it does not appear to have been caused by a medical emergency.
