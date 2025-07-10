Menu

Headline link
Canada

Airborne SUV lands on pedestrian in wheelchair in North Vancouver parking lot

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 10, 2025 8:24 pm
1 min read
Airborne SUV strikes person in wheelchair in North Vancouver parking lot
WATCH: An abrupt and terrifying scene in a North Vancouver parking lot Wednesday when an SUV somehow went airborne and landed on a person in a wheelchair. As Angela Jung reports, incredibly no one was killed.
Three people were taken to the hospital on Wednesday after a vehicle struck a pedestrian in a wheelchair, trapping her under the vehicle.

The incident happened in the parking lot outside the London Drugs at Lonsdale Avenue and 20th Street East.

BC Emergency Health Services said one of the people transported to the hospital was in serious but stable condition.

Get breaking National news

One witness, a friend of the person in the wheelchair, told Global News that he saw a car in the parking lot suddenly start accelerating before it veered off, went over a pillar and landed on his friend.

“I was scared, because all of a sudden, Maggie started screaming,” James Willett said.

“So I rushed up and I just tried to see what I could do, which I can’t help that much, so I got on the phone right away to 911.”

Police are investigating the cause of the collision and say it does not appear to have been caused by a medical emergency.

