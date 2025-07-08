Menu

Crime

Homicide investigators, police watchdog at Surrey home after officer-involved shooting

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 8, 2025 2:26 pm
1 min read
Police-involved shooting in Surrey neighbourhood
Part of a Surrey neighbourhood is behind police tape -- with detectives from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team and the Independent Investigations Office on scene. As Erin Ubels reports, while details are sparse, we do know there was a police-involved shooting.
Detectives from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team and the Independent Investigations Office are in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday morning following a police-involved shooting.

The shooting happened at 195 Street and 66A Avenue. Neighbours described the scene as “chaotic.”

“All I heard was a scuffle down the back alleyway and all of a sudden, you could hear muted shouting almost, and all of a sudden, it opened up,” neighbour John Holoiday said.

“Four, five, maybe six shots rang out and my garage has very thin doors so I got back in the house as fast as I could.”

Holoiday said that the people who live in the home are a nice older Filipino couple.

“I talk to them occasionally; they’re friendly enough,” he said.

“Always say hi to them. My stepmom is Filipino so I always say some Filipino words to them here and there and they seem to enjoy it. They seem really friendly.”

Police have not released any further details about the shooting at this time.

 

