Dirt bike rider, 15, killed in crash with deer: Manitoba RCMP

Manitoba RCMP say a “heartbreaking” crash in the RM of Dauphin on Saturday night resulted in the death of a 15-year-old boy.

Officers were called to Road 114W, southeast of Valley River, just before 10 p.m., where they found the victim lying on the road with a dirt bike. He was rushed to hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Police said the teen had been travelling on the roadway without a helmet when he crashed into a deer and was thrown from the bike.

“I offer my sincere condolences to the family, to the community, and to everyone who is grieving today,” Parkland RCMP detachment commander Mark Smaill said in a statement Monday.

“This is a heartbreaking tragedy that will have a lasting impact on so many within the Dauphin area.”

RCMP continue to investigate with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.