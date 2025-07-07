Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Dirt bike rider, 15, killed in crash with deer: Manitoba RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 7, 2025 12:58 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Manitoba RCMP say fatal crashes on the rise after low numbers to start 2025'
Manitoba RCMP say fatal crashes on the rise after low numbers to start 2025
RELATED: Things were looking promising for 2025 in regards to fewer fatal crashes on Manitoba roads, RCMP say, but a rise in deadly collisions recently means things have changed course dramatically. Teagan Rasche reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Manitoba RCMP say a “heartbreaking” crash in the RM of Dauphin on Saturday night resulted in the death of a 15-year-old boy.

Officers were called to Road 114W, southeast of Valley River, just before 10 p.m., where they found the victim lying on the road with a dirt bike. He was rushed to hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Police said the teen had been travelling on the roadway without a helmet when he crashed into a deer and was thrown from the bike.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“I offer my sincere condolences to the family, to the community, and to everyone who is grieving today,” Parkland RCMP detachment commander Mark Smaill said in a statement Monday.

“This is a heartbreaking tragedy that will have a lasting impact on so many within the Dauphin area.”

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP continue to investigate with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.

Click to play video: 'Mounties investigate pair of fatal crashes'
Mounties investigate pair of fatal crashes
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices