Cause of death revealed for tourist who fell near active Indonesian volcano

More details have been released about the death of Juliana Marins, who fell hundreds of feet near an active volcano in Indonesia last month.

The Brazilian tourist, 26, was found dead on Mount Rinjani after she slipped and fell off a cliff while climbing Indonesia’s second-highest volcano on June 21 with a group led by a tour guide.

Indonesian rescue workers were finally able to reach Marins’ body on June 24 and confirmed that she was found dead, following days of rescue efforts that were hampered by challenging weather conditions.

Coroners from Brazil have confirmed Marins’ cause of death in a report obtained by Agencia Brasil, which says she died from “internal bleeding caused by damage to the organs and bone fractures” from a “blunt force trauma a few hours before the body was recovered.”

The report claims that Marins is thought to have died about 20 minutes after the bleeding began, adding that the final results of the autopsy, which will include toxicology tests, are expected in two weeks.

Medical personnel also ruled out hypothermia, as there were no signs of tissue damage to Marins’ fingers.

On June 27, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said the Brazilian government would pay for the transportation of Marins’ body from Indonesia back to Brazil.

“The federal government will provide all the necessary support to Juliana Marins’ family, including the transportation of her body to Brazil,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I’m going to issue a new decree so that the Brazilian government takes on the responsibility of paying for the costs of Juliana’s transfer to Brazil so that her family and friends can say goodbye to her with all the affection and love she deserves.”

Marins’ sister, Marianna, told Brazilian outlet Fantástico that her sister was abandoned by her tour guide on the trail more than an hour before she fell.

Her family released a statement on June 24 after Marins’ body was recovered and said they would be seeking justice.

“Juliana suffered great negligence on the part of the rescue team,” the family wrote in a statement. “If the team had reached her within the estimated time of 7 hours Juliana would still be alive.”

Several tourists have died in accidents while hiking the volcano over the past few years, according to local media reports, including a Malaysian tourist who also fell off a cliff in May.

— With files from Reuters