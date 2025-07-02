6 in custody after Ontario police lift shelter-in-place advisory on Highway 11

Send this page to someone via email

Police say six people are in custody after an investigation into an armed home invasion shut down a major artery into Ontario’s cottage country and kept commuters locked in their cars on Tuesday.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers received reports of a home invasion at about 5 a.m. at a private residence in the Hillside East area, east of Huntsville.

They say as the situation developed, Highway 11 was closed between Severn River Road and Coopers Falls Road and between Canning Road and Graham Road.

OPP issued a public safety advisory on social media, asking people to avoid the area. Commuters in the closed area were told to stay in their vehicles and lock their doors.

The road later reopened, and OPP say one suspect remains at large, along with a silver Honda CRV with an Ontario license plate of CZFE 895.

They ask anyone who has noticed anything suspicious to contact police.