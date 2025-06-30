Canadian teams make moves ahead of NHL free agency

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A trio of Canadian NHL teams went to work ahead of free agency’s opening bell.

The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired winger Matias Maccelli from the Utah Mammoth for a conditional third-round pick at the 2027 draft Monday. The 24-year-old with a contract worth US$3.425 million for the upcoming season is coming off a disappointing 18-point campaign, but put up 17 goals and 40 assists in 2023-24.

The Edmonton Oilers re-signed winger Kasperi Kapanen to a one-year, $1.3-million contract. Claimed off waivers from the St. Louis Blues in November, Kapanen combined for 14 points in 67 regular-season games in 2024-25. The 28-year-old added six more points, including an overtime goal in the second round, across 12 playoff contests.

Story continues below advertisement

The Canucks got in on the action by re-upping four depth players after they helped the club’s American Hockey League affiliate to a championship. Vancouver inked two-year deals with forwards Arshdeep Bains and Aatu Raty. Defenceman Guillaume Brisebois and forward Max Sasson signed one-year agreements.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

A number of big names are poised to hit the open market when free agency kicks off Tuesday at 12 p.m. E.T. Star winger Mitch Marner appears set to bolt the Toronto Maple Leafs, forward Brad Marchand could leave Florida after helping the Panthers to their second straight Stanley Cup victory, and sniper Brock Boeser looks poised to move on from the Canucks.

Oilers superstar centre Connor McDavid has a year left on his current deal, but will be eligible to sign a new contract for the 2026-27 season and beyond, while Edmonton defenceman Evan Bouchard is inching closer to restricted free agency.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2025.