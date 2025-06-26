Health Canada issues recall for some youth bicycle helmets

Send this page to someone via email

Health Canada says a recall has been issued for youth Bell Sports bicycle helmets sold at Walmart.

According to Health Canada, the recall affects two models of the Bell Cadence youth helmets that were specifically produced in September 2024, warning that the products may not protect the person during a fall or crash, posing the risk of a head injury.

The recall involves the black and blue “vapor” and purple “multi” helmets that are identified by the inner sticker with the model name “Cadence” and number B0605Y as well as a date code listed as 9/24.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

As of June 24, no incidents or injuries have been reported in Canada or the U.S.

View image in full screen The second of two Bell Cadence youth helmets recalled due to the risk of injury. Health Canada

A total of approximately 481 of the affected helmets were sold in Canada between September 2024 and May 2025. Another 31,214 units were also sold during this time in the U.S., though under other models and SKUs.

Story continues below advertisement

Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled helmets, destroy them by cutting off the straps, and upload photos of the helmet with those straps cut to Bell Sports’ support line: consumersupport-bell@bellhelmets.com to prove destruction and obtain a refund.

They can then dispose of the recalled helmet. Customers can also contact Bell Sports by phone or visit their website and click on the recall banner at the top of the home page.

The joint recall was issued by Health Canada, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Bell Sports, Inc.