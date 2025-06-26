Health Canada issues Interpol operation alert over fake drugs sold online

Send this page to someone via email

Health Canada has issued a public advisory warning Canadians about buying health products online after an international operation against counterfeit medicine saw thousands of packages stopped or seized before entering the country.

From Dec. 16, 2024, until May 16, 2025, Interpol led an operation across 90 countries, Operation Pangea XVII, that resulted in the seizure of 50.4 million doses of illicit pharmaceuticals worth more than $88 million, with 769 suspects arrested and 123 criminal groups dismantled worldwide, the largest seizures and arrests in the organization’s history.

“Fake and unapproved medications are a serious risk to public health. They can include dangerous or illegal ingredients potentially resulting in severe illness, or even death,” said David Caunter, director pro tempore of organized and emerging crime at Interpol.

In Canada’s case, Health Canada inspected 19,193 packages coming into the country, stopping 7,096 from entering and seizing another 539 at the border suspected of containing counterfeit or otherwise unauthorized health products worth an estimated $378,000.

About 69 per cent of the seized products were sexual enhancement medications, and another 10 per cent were supplements, including herbal and dietary forms.

About four per cent were veterinary and antiparasitic drugs, two per cent were hormones, two per cent were antibiotics and one per cent were weight loss drugs.

“Health products sold online may seem legitimate and safe, but some may not actually be authorized for sale in Canada and could be dangerous to your health,” Health Canada says in a news release.

It notes that unauthorized health products have not been assessed by Health Canada for safety, efficacy and quality and could pose serious risks as a result.

For example, the products could be fake, badly stored, mislabelled, expired or subject to recalls.

“Unauthorized drugs or natural health products may have no active ingredients, the wrong ingredients, or dangerous additives such as prescription drugs not listed on the label,” Health Canada says. “Unlicensed medical devices might be low quality, may not work, or may be unsafe.”

Wednesday’s public advisory is urging Canadians to take steps to protect themselves, including by contacting the pharmacy regulatory authority in their province or territory if they have questions about an online pharmacy to ensure it is safe to order from.

Canadians are also advised to consult with a health-care professional, such as their doctor or pharmacist, if there are questions about a health-care product and report adverse events or complaints involving drugs, natural health products or medical devices, including illegal products, to Health Canada.

People can also check the recalls and safety alerts database for advisories on illegal health products if they have concerns. Health Canada noted that it maintains lists of authorized sexual enhancement products, skin lightening and other skin treatments, workout supplements and poppers — alkyl nitrate, which is sometimes used for recreational purposes.