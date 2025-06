Ontario putting $14B into Mississauga hospital with more than 350 new beds

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has announced the government is pouring $14 billion into a new hospital in Mississauga that the province says is set to become the largest teaching hospital in Canada.

Ford attended a groundbreaking ceremony for Trillium Health Partners’ 2.8-million-square-foot Peter Gilgan Mississauga Hospital, which will be three times the size of the existing Mississauga Hospital.

It is set to include a 22-storey patient care tower with more than 350 beds, nine new and 14 enhanced operating rooms, a large neonatal intensive care unit, and what the government says will be one of the largest emergency departments in the province.

The Ford government’s recent budget said it plans to spend $56 billion over the next decade in health infrastructure, including more than $43 billion in capital grants.

In 2022, Trillium Health Partners announced a $105-million donation from Gilgan, a developer, which the hospital network said would be used to support a Peter Gilgan Mississauga Hospital as well as the redevelopment of its Queensway Health Centre, being renamed the Gilgan Family Queensway Health Centre.

One day before the announcement, Ford attended a ceremony at St. Joseph’s Health Centre in Toronto to mark a $60-million donation from Gilgan to that hospital.