Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Ontario putting $14B into Mississauga hospital with more than 350 new beds

By Allison Jones The Canadian Press
Posted June 25, 2025 3:47 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Premier Doug Ford breaks ground on Canada’s largest hospital'
Premier Doug Ford breaks ground on Canada’s largest hospital
WATCH: Premier Doug Ford breaks ground on Canada's largest hospital
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has announced the government is pouring $14 billion into a new hospital in Mississauga that the province says is set to become the largest teaching hospital in Canada.

Ford attended a groundbreaking ceremony for Trillium Health Partners’ 2.8-million-square-foot Peter Gilgan Mississauga Hospital, which will be three times the size of the existing Mississauga Hospital.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It is set to include a 22-storey patient care tower with more than 350 beds, nine new and 14 enhanced operating rooms, a large neonatal intensive care unit, and what the government says will be one of the largest emergency departments in the province.

The Ford government’s recent budget said it plans to spend $56 billion over the next decade in health infrastructure, including more than $43 billion in capital grants.

Trending Now

In 2022, Trillium Health Partners announced a $105-million donation from Gilgan, a developer, which the hospital network said would be used to support a Peter Gilgan Mississauga Hospital as well as the redevelopment of its Queensway Health Centre, being renamed the Gilgan Family Queensway Health Centre.

Story continues below advertisement

One day before the announcement, Ford attended a ceremony at St. Joseph’s Health Centre in Toronto to mark a $60-million donation from Gilgan to that hospital.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices