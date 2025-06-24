Manitoba government hires former reporter to lead trade office in Washington, D.C.

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government has hired a former journalist to lead a trade office in Washington, D.C.

Richard Madan, who has worked in the United States capital for a decade as a reporter for Canadian television networks, is tasked with promoting Manitoba’s interests in trade negotiations.

Madan doesn’t have a trade background, but says he has connections in Washington and can offer skills in building and maintaining relationships.

The government has not disclosed how much Madan will be paid over his two-year contract.

The NDP government’s spring budget designated $800,000 for the trade office, which includes money for office space and administrative support.

Madan recently left the CBC and says he welcomes the chance to serve Manitoba, where he started his journalism career, by building connections.

“I’ve been in D.C. for almost a decade, so I do have a fairly good Rolodex and I do know how to stick handle my way through Capitol Hill,” Madan said Tuesday.

“I’m not signing trade deals, I’m not negotiating. That is not what I’m doing. My goal is to be a facilitator, set up these meetings, identify where Manitoba can make inroads.”