Rapper Fat Joe accused of sex with minors in $20M lawsuit by ex-employee

Send this page to someone via email

NOTE: The following article contains disturbing details. Please read at your own discretion.

Rapper Fat Joe’s former hypeman, Terrance “T.A.” Dixon, has filed a lawsuit against him in federal court, alleging that his former boss engaged in sex acts with minors in a $20-million lawsuit.

Dixon also alleges his former boss, whose real name is Joseph Antonio Cartagena, engaged in “coercive labor exploitation, financial fraud, sexual manipulation, violent intimidation and psychological coercion.”

The 157-page complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court Southern District of New York, details claims about Cartagena’s alleged sexual relations, including with minors.

Dixon states that Cartagena allegedly forced him “into humiliating situations, including sex acts performed under duress and surveillance, accompanied by threats of abandonment in foreign countries if [he] refused compliance,” according to the documents, obtained by Variety

Story continues below advertisement

Dixon alleges that “he was coerced into more than 4,000 sexual acts to maintain his standing within the Enterprise.”

The suit also claims that Dixon “personally witnessed [Fat Joe] engaged in sexual relations with children who were fifteen and sixteen years old,” listing three as Jane Does, including a 16-year-old Dominican girl in New York who, “in exchange for cash, clothing, and payment of her cell phone bill … would [perform] oral sex and other sexual acts” on Cartagena.

Another Doe, referred to as “Minor Doe 2,” is a white female and not a U.S. citizen, according to the documents.

“[Fat Joe] began having sexual relations with Minor Doe 2 when she was 15 years old after a concert overseas. Defendant flew Minor Doe 2 to New York City and Miami, Florida, on multiple occasions. Due to Minor Doe 2’s body being adolescent and not fully formed, Defendant paid for her to get a Brazilian Butt Lift. Minor Doe 2 eventually left Defendant and is now married to a professional athlete,” the complaint reads.

Story continues below advertisement

Minor Doe 3 is a Latina female who “met the defendant when she was 15 years old, turning 16.”

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

According to Dixon, “Defendant was in love with Minor Doe 3. He even contemplated leaving his wife. The Defendant paid all Minor Doe 3’s bills and even took her overseas to his tour stops. He brought her to Florida and would put her up in a condo he rented a few blocks from his house with his wife.”

“In a recorded conversation, Minor Doe 3 and her 15-year-old cousin describe in detail to Plaintiff how ‘inappropriate’ it was for Defendant, who was in his late 30s at the time, to be fawning over children,” according to the lawsuit.

“Fat Joe is Sean Combs minus the Tusi,” Tyrone Blackburn, Dixon’s lawyer, wrote in a statement to USA Today, referencing the ongoing criminal trial for Sean “Diddy” Combs and the alleged drugs the music mogul is accused of using. “We have additional pages of predicated acts which we are itching to disclose if the defendants call our bluff.”

Cartagena’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, responded to the lawsuit, saying, “The lawsuit filed by Tyrone Blackburn and Terrance Dixon is a blatant act of retaliation — a desperate attempt to deflect attention from the civil suit we filed first, which exposed their coordinated scheme to extort Mr. Cartagena through lies, threats, and manufactured allegations.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Law enforcement is aware of the extortionate demand at the heart of this scheme. The allegations against Mr. Cartagena are complete fabrications — lies intended to damage his reputation and force a settlement through public pressure. Mr. Cartagena will not be intimidated. We have taken legal action to expose this fraudulent campaign and hold everyone involved accountable,” the statement added.

The suit also names some of Cartagena’s “key associates” in his alleged “criminal enterprise,” including Pete “Pistol Pete” Torres and Richard “Rich Player” Jospitre.

It additionally names Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, which represents Cartagena, and claims the company knowingly participated in “concealing, transferring, and manipulating” Dixon’s authorship rights and royalty interests and sought to intimidate, harass and obstruct Dixon’s claims against Cartagena, Torres and Jospitre.

Dixon also accuses Cartagena, Torres and Jospitre of engaging “in deliberate tax fraud schemes” to allegedly conceal wage theft. He also claims he was “consistently underpaid, denied songwriting credits, and deliberately concealed from royalties and backend compensation.”

The lawsuit comes after Cartagena sued Dixon in April for slander on social media by accusing him of being a pedophile online.

Cartagena claimed Dixon’s allegations were a “money grab,” and noted that he generously paid Dixon, who he says “enjoyed the perquisites of touring, luxurious travel, and other fringe benefits of a world-renowned musician’s team.”

Story continues below advertisement

“This is the right way to fight, Joe — through the system. You can’t fight him no other way,” Dixon told Variety. “Joe think he’s a god. Joe thinks he’s untouchable.”