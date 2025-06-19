Ontario city’s lone public beach shuttered as summer arrives: ‘Safety must always be the priority’

Send this page to someone via email

With temperatures expected to be in the 30s this weekend, Windsor’s only public beach will remain off limits for those looking to cool off with a dip.

Last week, city council unanimously voted to close Sandpoint Beach while a coroner’s investigation into the recent drowning of a 15-year-old male is underway.

The teen died while swimming on the beach on May 18, becoming the ninth drowning victim in the water since the beach opened to the public in 1980.

“We understand how much Sandpoint Beach means to residents and families, especially during the summer months. However, safety must always be the priority,” Michael Chantler, commissioner of community services, stated in a release.

After council decided to close the beach last week, the city said it would be putting up fencing to close off waterfront access and installing signs to warn visitors of the dangers in the water.

The city said that work is expected to be completed by Tuesday.

“The Parks and Recreation team is moving quickly and with urgency to put safety measures in place to protect the community,” Chantler said.

“We are already on site, developing signage, arranging for additional fencing, and speaking directly with visitors. We want people to know we’re taking this seriously, and we’re doing everything we can right now to prevent further tragedy.”

Temperatures are expected to reach 32 C on Saturday before rising to a high of 34 C on Sunday, according to Environment Canada.

There are other options for area residents to cool off, with splash pads opening last month and a number of indoor pools offering recreational swims.

City outdoor pools are scheduled to open on June 29 in time for the long weekend.