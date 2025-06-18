Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Lawyer for Quebec truck attack accused says pedestrian deaths were an accident

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 18, 2025 5:10 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Amqui, Que., truck crash: Community comes together to mourn victims'
Amqui, Que., truck crash: Community comes together to mourn victims
RELATED: Amqui, Que., truck crash: Community comes together to mourn victims – Mar 17, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The lawyer for a Quebec man charged with killing three pedestrians with his truck has told a jury the deaths were an accident, not a crime.

Steeve Gagnon’s lawyer said during final arguments that his client had reached down to retrieve an e-cigarette pod and accidentally drove off the road in a moment of inattention.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Hugo Caissy told jurors Gagnon’s story was “reckless, but not implausible” and that his client should be acquitted.

Gagnon is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and the attempted murder of nine other people on March 13, 2023, in Amqui, Que., northeast of Quebec City.

Trending Now

The lawyer says the truck drove onto the sidewalk in five different spots, including two where no pedestrians were present.

Caissy told the jury that even if they conclude Gagnon acted deliberately, there is not enough evidence to show his act was premeditated.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices