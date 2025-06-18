Winnipeg man, teen arrested after cops seize $100K, drug paraphernalia

A 21-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were arrested after drug paraphernalia, cellphones and almost $100,000 in cash were seized during a traffic stop Sunday.
Winnipeg police said the driver of a vehicle pulled over on McPhillips Street around 11:15 p.m. was found to have a suspended licence. A search of the vehicle and its occupants led to the seizure of the contraband items, police said.
Both suspects were charged with possessing proceeds obtained by crime over $5,000. The 21-year-old remains in custody, while the teen was released on an appearance notice.
