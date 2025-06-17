Menu

Canada

Kelowna inches closer to 2-tier pricing system for rec centres, city facilities, programs

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted June 17, 2025 9:33 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Kelowna exploring two-tier pricing for city services'
Kelowna exploring two-tier pricing for city services
WATCH: Kelowna is looking into whether a two-tier pricing system that provides a discount to residents to use city facilities makes sense. Victoria Femia reports.
The City of Kelowna is opening the door to new discussions about who should pay for what — and how much — when it comes to city services.

During Monday’s council meeting, city officials agreed to start developing a policy framework for setting and reviewing fees and charges for various services, including recreation programs, daycare, and other community offerings.

Mayor Tom Dyas said the goal is to ensure services remain accessible, but also financially sustainable.

“We want to be able to continue offering a variety of services — sports, daycare, whatever it may be — but we also want to make sure the price is appropriate,” Dyas said.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna sees success with big events'
Kelowna sees success with big events

Although no official policy has been set, the city is considering a tiered pricing system that would give Kelowna residents discounts on some services, while non-residents would pay the full cost.

“The idea of different types of fees is now open for discussion,” Dyas said. “Finance department will discuss that with the server and with the fee provider or the service provider to see whether there is a need for that.”

He suggested services like swimming lessons or access to local sports events as potential examples, questioning whether locals should have first access and preferential rates, with non-residents given access only after.

Two-tiered pricing models — where residents pay less — are already used in B.C. cities like Vernon, Delta, and Trail. Now, Kelowna is preparing to look more closely at how those models work and whether a similar approach could benefit its own residents.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

