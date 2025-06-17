Kelowna inches closer to 2-tier pricing system for rec centres, city facilities, programs

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Kelowna is opening the door to new discussions about who should pay for what — and how much — when it comes to city services.

During Monday’s council meeting, city officials agreed to start developing a policy framework for setting and reviewing fees and charges for various services, including recreation programs, daycare, and other community offerings.

Mayor Tom Dyas said the goal is to ensure services remain accessible, but also financially sustainable.

“We want to be able to continue offering a variety of services — sports, daycare, whatever it may be — but we also want to make sure the price is appropriate,” Dyas said.

Although no official policy has been set, the city is considering a tiered pricing system that would give Kelowna residents discounts on some services, while non-residents would pay the full cost.

“The idea of different types of fees is now open for discussion,” Dyas said. “Finance department will discuss that with the server and with the fee provider or the service provider to see whether there is a need for that.”

He suggested services like swimming lessons or access to local sports events as potential examples, questioning whether locals should have first access and preferential rates, with non-residents given access only after.

Two-tiered pricing models — where residents pay less — are already used in B.C. cities like Vernon, Delta, and Trail. Now, Kelowna is preparing to look more closely at how those models work and whether a similar approach could benefit its own residents.