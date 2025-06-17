Quebec police arrest 22 ‘high-risk’ sex offenders after surveillance operation

See more sharing options

Québec provincial police say they have arrested 22 convicted sex offenders in an operation involving 17 municipal police forces.

Provincial police say that between June 2 and 13, officers monitored 69 people who were considered to have a “high risk of reoffending.”

Police arrested 14 people for breach of conditions, sexual offences or other crimes.

They underwent eight arrest warrants for failing to comply with the federal Sex Offender Information Registration Act.

Provincial police say more than 85 officers participated in the operation in cities including Montreal, Québec City, Longueuil, Laval and Gatineau.

They say all of the people arrested have either appeared in court or will do so soon.