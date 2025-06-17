Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Quebec police arrest 22 ‘high-risk’ sex offenders after surveillance operation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 17, 2025 6:19 pm
1 min read
Provincial police say that between June 2 and 13, officers monitored 69 people who were considered to have a "high risk of reoffending.". View image in full screen
Provincial police say that between June 2 and 13, officers monitored 69 people who were considered to have a "high risk of reoffending.". jqb
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Québec provincial police say they have arrested 22 convicted sex offenders in an operation involving 17 municipal police forces.

Provincial police say that between June 2 and 13, officers monitored 69 people who were considered to have a “high risk of reoffending.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police arrested 14 people for breach of conditions, sexual offences or other crimes.

They underwent eight arrest warrants for failing to comply with the federal Sex Offender Information Registration Act.

Trending Now

Provincial police say more than 85 officers participated in the operation in cities including Montreal, Québec City, Longueuil, Laval and Gatineau.

They say all of the people arrested have either appeared in court or will do so soon.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices