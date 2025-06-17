Canada’s military police still resisting civilian oversight, watchdog says

Send this page to someone via email

The Military Police Complaints Commission says resistance to civilian oversight in the Canadian Forces Provost Marshal’s office “worsened” last year.

The military police watchdog released a report today saying the provost’s office — which commands all military police in Canada — has been “shutting down” complaints based on a “dubious” interpretation of the National Defence Act.

The watchdog says the provost’s office is failing to advise complainants of their right to have their cases reviewed by the complaints commission.

The watchdog says this is against the law and “undermines” a complainant’s ability to access justice.

The report says these problems, which were raised in the 2023 report, have degraded to the point of “outright refusal” by the Canadian Forces Provost Marshal’s office to “respect the oversight regime mandated by Parliament.”

Brig.-Gen. Vanessa Hanrahan took over command of the Canadian Forces Provost Marshal’s office in December, replacing Maj.-Gen. Simon Trudeau, who had held the position for the previous six and a half years.