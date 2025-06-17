Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Jet Set owners charged with involuntary homicide after deadly roof collapse

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted June 17, 2025 4:10 pm
3 min read
Members of special police forces take businessman Antonio Espaillat into custody in Santo Domingo on June 15, 2025. View image in full screen
Members of special police forces take businessman Antonio Espaillat into custody in Santo Domingo on June 15, 2025. Rubby Perez / Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The owners of Jet Set, a popular nightclub in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, where 236 people were killed when its roof collapsed during a live concert in early April, have been arrested and charged with involuntary homicide, the Dominican Republic’s attorney general’s office says.

The establishment’s roof collapsed in the small hours of April 8 with hundreds of concertgoers inside, prompting a multi-day search and rescue effort to find survivors and the deceased, the ordeal sparking outrage over the country’s substandard building safety codes.

Antonio Espaillat, a prominent Dominican businessman and the club’s owner, who also runs dozens of local radio stations and several entertainment hubs, was arrested on Thursday after a former employee presented evidence proving that he had advised the owners, including Espaillat, to cancel the concert because the roof of the building was in a dangerously poor condition, according to reports by The New York Times.

Story continues below advertisement

According to NBC News, the man identified himself as former Jet Set employee Gregory Adamés during an interview with Altanto TV, a local Dominican digital news channel, which says he provided prosecutors with video of conversations with Espaillat where he advised that the ill-fated party shouldn’t go ahead because the roof may collapse.

Click to play video: 'Death toll from Dominican Republic nightclub roof collapse rises to 124'
Death toll from Dominican Republic nightclub roof collapse rises to 124

Espaillat was detained on Thursday after attending a hearing at the attorney general’s office in the Dominican capital of Santo Domingo, his lawyer, Jorge Luis Polanco, confirmed.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Maribel Espaillat, Antonio’s sister, who managed the club, has also been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Members of special police forces take Maribel Espaillat, sister of businessman Antonio Espaillat, into custody in Santo Domingo on June 15, 2025. View image in full screen
Members of special police forces take Maribel Espaillat, sister of businessman Antonio Espaillat, into custody in Santo Domingo on June 15, 2025. STR / Getty Images

In a statement published by the New York Times, the attorney general’s office wrote that the siblings “demonstrated immense irresponsibility and negligence by failing to do what was necessary to ensure that the Jet Set Club’s roof was adequately and expertly repaired,” adding that they had attempted to “manipulate or intimidate” employees who could have been potential witnesses.

Story continues below advertisement
Aerial view shows rescue teams working at the Jet Set nightclub a day after the collapse of its roof in Santo Domingo on April 9, 2025. View image in full screen
Aerial view shows rescue teams working at the Jet Set nightclub a day after the collapse of its roof in Santo Domingo on April 9, 2025. Rescuers raced to find survivors among the rubble of the nightclub where at least 124 people, including a former Major League Baseball star, were killed when the roof collapsed. Alfred Davies/ Getty Images
Trending Now

It did not provide additional details.

In an interview shortly after the disaster, Espaillat appeared to express remorse, telling the media that he was “destroyed”  by the fatal incident that killed 236 people, adding that if he could have prevented the collapse, he would have.

“There was no warning, nothing. We were all surprised,” he said.

“I’m going to face everything,” he added. “I’m not going anywhere.”

Espaillat did not attend the scene during rescue efforts over concerns for his safety, as angry crowds had gathered at the site.

The club, which was founded 52 years ago by Espaillat’s mother, Ana Grecia López, when he was just six years old, had become a pillar of the city’s nightlife and was frequented by many high-profile individuals.

Story continues below advertisement

It remained in the same location for three decades before it collapsed in April with about 515 people inside, according to the owners.

The victims of the collapse included seven doctors, a retired United Nations official, former MLB players Octavio Dotel and Tony Enrique Blanco Cabrera, and Nelsy Cruz, the governor of Montecristi province and sister of seven-time Major League Baseball All-Star Nelson Cruz, the AP reported.

It also killed merengue star Rubby Perez, who was performing when the roof caved in.

There is currently no government agency dedicated to inspecting the buildings of private businesses in the Dominican Republic, although President Luis Abinader announced after the collapse the introduction of new legislation, which is expected to change that.

— With files from the Associated Press

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices