Vancouver’s Trutch Street to officially change to šxʷməθkʷəy̓əmasəm

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Vancouver City Council is set to vote on Tuesday on adopting a new Musqueam name for Trutch Street in Kitsilano.

The street is named after Joseph Trutch, B.C.’s first lieutenant-governor whose policies inflicted harm on First Nations people.

City councillors asked the Musqueam Indian Band to choose a replacement after voting to rename the street in 2021.

The Nation gifted the name šxʷməθkʷəy̓əmasəm, which is Musqueamview in the Musqueam Indian Band’s hən̓q̓əmin̓əm̓ language.

1:58 Vandals put ‘Truth’ in Trutch Street ahead of official name change

Trutch Street runs between 18th and 1st Avenues on the city’s west side in the unceded traditional territories of the Musqueam people.

Story continues below advertisement

Trutch, who arrived in the province in 1859 and became B.C.’s chief commissioner of land and works in the 1860s, was considered an extreme racist.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

According to the Musqueam Indian Band, Trutch was openly hostile to First Nations, denied the existence of Aboriginal rights, and did not recognize previously established Indian Reserves, resulting in reserves shrinking throughout the province.

The Musqueamview name will debut on the street on June 20.