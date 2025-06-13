Canada’s top doctor Theresa Tam to leave role June 20

Dr. Theresa Tam’s time as Canada’s top doctor is set to come to an end next week, the Public Health Agency of Canada says.
Tam has served as Canada’s chief public health officer since June 2017. PHAC said she would leave the role once her mandate finishes on June 20.
A pediatric infectious diseases physician by training, Tam became a household name during the COVID-19 pandemic, providing guidance to Canadians on how to protect themselves from the disease.
The job was posted earlier this year for prospective applicants to apply, though a new public health officer has yet to be named.
Tam has been with the federal public health team since 1998, when measles was first eliminated, and told The Canadian Press it’s concerning that the virus had returned.
Get weekly health news
Tam said she was confident the country could stop domestic transmission once again through immunization.
She added that she plans to think about new opportunities following the end of her time in the role, and will spend more time with family, as well as get back to her passions, like playing music and long-distance running.
— with files from The Canadian Press
Comments