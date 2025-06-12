Saskatoon police mark 1-year anniversary of Harvey Zoerb’s death with call for witnesses

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is renewing the call for witnesses in the brutal killing of Harvey Zoerb outside of Fairhaven School on June 12, 2024.
SPS hopes released security videos on Facebook will help bring forward more information, asking anyone who might recognize themselves in the footage to come forward so they can cross them off the list.
Global’s Nicole Healey has the full story and footage in the video above.
