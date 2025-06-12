Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Saskatoon police mark 1-year anniversary of Harvey Zoerb’s death with call for witnesses

By Nicole Healey Global News
Posted June 12, 2025 7:11 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon Police mark one year anniversary of Harvey Zoerb’s death by calling for witnesses'
Saskatoon Police mark one year anniversary of Harvey Zoerb’s death by calling for witnesses
Saskatoon Police mark one year anniversary of Harvey Zoerb’s death by calling for witnesses
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is renewing the call for witnesses in the brutal killing of Harvey Zoerb outside of Fairhaven School on June 12, 2024.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

SPS hopes released security videos on Facebook will help bring forward more information, asking anyone who might recognize themselves in the footage to come forward so they can cross them off the list.

Trending Now

Global’s Nicole Healey has the full story and footage in the video above.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices