Stanley Cup final: Edmonton Oilers fan paints hundreds of faces per game

Send this page to someone via email

More often than not, lifelong Edmonton Oilers fan Jacob Golka can be seen on game nights with his back to the screen and his hands hard at work.

Wielding a paint palette and dipping and swapping brushes in a flash, Golka usually needs just a few seconds to decorate a fan’s face.

The speed and accuracy is certainly a result of practice, but it’s also necessary if he wants to keep up with the steady line that forms around him at the Oilers’ watch parties outside Rogers Place in downtown Edmonton.

“I probably hit 250 or 300 people today,” Golka said after Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final on Monday, which for the Oilers was a blowout 6-1 loss to the Florida Panthers.

Golka, at his own expense and no charge, offers a few different options or designs for fans to pick from.

Story continues below advertisement

Fans commonly get eye black — though, naturally, they must choose Oilers blue or orange or both.

1:52 Edmonton Oilers fans from around the world descend upon Florida

For Monday’s game, Golka started plastering the number of fans’ favourite players on their cheeks, which he said was an instant success and something he plans to do again for every game to come.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

But Golka’s favourite thing to do is paint facial hair.

“Any of the 14-, 15-year-old guys that have no facial hair, it’s great to give them a bright blue moustache or just a little peach fuzz,” he said with a laugh.

Golka, who sports a blue, orange and white beard and orange moustache himself, said his game-day tradition of painting his fellow fans dates back to the Oilers’ second-round playoff matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Story continues below advertisement

An early series game wasn’t going well, and to turn the tide, a friend made the executive decision to paint Golka’s face blue, and Golka said he never looked back.

“Every game has been an evolve up,” said Golka, an oil rigger by trade who also sports a hard hat complete with Oilers stickers, an orange pompom wig and as much other team gear as he can work into the ensemble.

Golka said he might miss plenty of game action, but inspiring young Oilers fans and making sure their love for the team stays strong during the bad times – like Game 3 – and good times, makes it all worth it.

“(The) kids are first and foremost,” he said.

“This could be their first memory of being an Oilers fan, and if I can create a positive experience for them to grow up to be future great Oilers fans, that’s what I want to do.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "This could be their first memory of being an Oilers fan, and if I can create a positive experience for them to grow up to be future great Oilers fans, that's what I want to do."

Story continues below advertisement

The Oilers will look to rebound from Monday’s blowout and tie the best-of-seven championship series at two games apiece on Thursday in Florida.