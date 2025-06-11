Stacey Duke sentenced for sex crimes involving minors

Send this page to someone via email

Stacey Duke, who formerly worked as an educational assistant at Vibank Regional School has now been sentenced for sex crimes involving two underage boys.

She was convicted of six charges including sexual exploitation, child luring, and making explicit material available to a child.

The official sentence from Court of King’s Bench is 28 months in prison, she will be registered as a sex offender, and she must pay a victim surcharge of $400.

Katherine Ludwig has the full details on how her defence team will be filing a notice of appeal.