Canada

Stacey Duke sentenced for sex crimes involving minors

By Kat Ludwig Global News
Posted June 11, 2025 11:11 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Former EA Stacey Duke sentenced for sex crimes involving minors'
Former EA Stacey Duke sentenced for sex crimes involving minors
WATCH: Former EA Stacey Duke has been sentenced following her conviction of several sex crimes ,including with two male minors.
Stacey Duke, who formerly worked as an educational assistant at Vibank Regional School has now been sentenced for sex crimes involving two underage boys.

She was convicted of six charges including sexual exploitation, child luring, and making explicit material available to a child.

The official sentence from Court of King’s Bench is 28 months in prison, she will be registered as a sex offender, and she must pay a victim surcharge of $400.

Katherine Ludwig has the full details on how her defence team will be filing a notice of appeal.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

