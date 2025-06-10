Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Sports

Oilers’ Jake Walman fined for roughing Matthew Tkachuk, squirting Panthers’ bench

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 10, 2025 3:12 pm
1 min read
WATCH ABOVE: Oilers defenceman Jake Walman gets called for roughing after getting into it with Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk.
The NHL has fined Edmonton defenceman Jake Walman a total of US$10,000 for his role in two separate incidents in the Oilers’ 6-1 loss to the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final.

Walman was fined $5,000 for roughing after he punched Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk in a scrum in front of the Oilers’ goal at 14:44 of the third period of Monday’s game.

Walman was assessed a pair of minor penalties for roughing and a minor penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct.

He was also fined $5,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct after he attempted to squirt water at Panthers players on their bench from his place on the visiting side.

That incident occurred at 16:49 of the second period.

Game 4 of the final goes Thursday in Sunrise, Fla., with the defending-champion Panthers leading the best-of-seven series 2-1.

Stanley Cup Final Game 3 Recap with Adam Wylde

 

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

