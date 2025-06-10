Oilers’ Jake Walman fined for roughing Matthew Tkachuk, squirting Panthers’ bench

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The NHL has fined Edmonton defenceman Jake Walman a total of US$10,000 for his role in two separate incidents in the Oilers’ 6-1 loss to the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final.

Walman was fined $5,000 for roughing after he punched Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk in a scrum in front of the Oilers’ goal at 14:44 of the third period of Monday’s game.

Walman was assessed a pair of minor penalties for roughing and a minor penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct.

He was also fined $5,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct after he attempted to squirt water at Panthers players on their bench from his place on the visiting side.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

That incident occurred at 16:49 of the second period.

Story continues below advertisement

Game 4 of the final goes Thursday in Sunrise, Fla., with the defending-champion Panthers leading the best-of-seven series 2-1.