Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

$437K worth of cocaine found hidden inside shoes at Toronto Pearson airport

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted June 10, 2025 10:56 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada to beef up border security amid Trump tariff threats'
Canada to beef up border security amid Trump tariff threats
RELATED: With U.S. president-elect Donald Trump threatening to impose a 25 per cent tariff on all Canadian imports if Canada doesn't crack down on illegal immigration and drug smuggling, Ottawa is looking at ways to rapidly increase security at the border. David Akin reports on Canada's shopping list of new gear it's ready to deploy, the skepticism over whether these measures will work, and what the federal government is not willing to do – Dec 2, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An alleged drug smuggler was unsuccessful in an attempt to get past border services officers with $437,000 worth of cocaine hidden inside multiple pairs of shoes.

The creative attempt to smuggle the 3.5 kilograms of cocaine through Toronto Pearson International Airport happened on May 26.

Canadian Boarder Services Agency officers in Toronto arrested the traveller arriving from Guyana after discovering the drugs inside the shoes.

Canadian Boarder Services officers arrested a traveller arriving from Guyana after discovering 3.5 kg of cocaine, valued over $437K, hidden inside shoes. View image in full screen
Canadian Boarder Services officers arrested a traveller arriving from Guyana after discovering 3.5 kilograms of cocaine, valued at over $437K, hidden inside shoes. Via Canadian Boarder Services Agency
Canadian Boarder Services officers arrested a traveller arriving from Guyana after discovering 3.5 kg of cocaine, valued over $437K, hidden inside shoes. View image in full screen
Canadian Boarder Services officers arrested a traveller arriving from Guyana after discovering 3.5 kilograms of cocaine, valued over $437K, hidden inside shoes. Via Canadian Boarder Services Agency
Trending Now

The evidence was seized and the traveller was turned over to Ontario RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement

Boarder services officers say the cocaine was found using contraband detection technology.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Some of the detection technology employed by CBSA officers includes ion mobility spectrometry, X-rays and Narcotic Identification Kits.

The agency states that these tools, in conjunction with the officer’s knowledge, experience and training, facilitate successful enforcement actions.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices