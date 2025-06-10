$437K worth of cocaine found hidden inside shoes at Toronto Pearson airport

See more sharing options

An alleged drug smuggler was unsuccessful in an attempt to get past border services officers with $437,000 worth of cocaine hidden inside multiple pairs of shoes.

The creative attempt to smuggle the 3.5 kilograms of cocaine through Toronto Pearson International Airport happened on May 26.

Canadian Boarder Services Agency officers in Toronto arrested the traveller arriving from Guyana after discovering the drugs inside the shoes.

View image in full screen Canadian Boarder Services officers arrested a traveller arriving from Guyana after discovering 3.5 kilograms of cocaine, valued at over $437K, hidden inside shoes. Via Canadian Boarder Services Agency

The evidence was seized and the traveller was turned over to Ontario RCMP.

Boarder services officers say the cocaine was found using contraband detection technology.

Some of the detection technology employed by CBSA officers includes ion mobility spectrometry, X-rays and Narcotic Identification Kits.

The agency states that these tools, in conjunction with the officer’s knowledge, experience and training, facilitate successful enforcement actions.