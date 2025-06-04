Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg cops seek identity of man accused of indecent acts

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 4, 2025 11:46 am
1 min read
Winnipeg police are reaching out to the public to help identify this man. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police are reaching out to the public to help identify this man. Winnipeg Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Winnipeg sex crimes investigators are reaching out to the public in hopes of identifying a man who is alleged to have committed indecent acts against women in public.

Police released images of the man — who is described as being in his 20s with collar-length dark hair and slight facial hair — captured on CCTV in connection with separate incidents in March and April.

This suspect was captured on CCTV in connection with two separate incidents. View image in full screen
This suspect was captured on CCTV in connection with two separate incidents. Winnipeg Police Service

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Former Winnipeg teacher, already in custody, faces more sex charges'
Former Winnipeg teacher, already in custody, faces more sex charges
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices