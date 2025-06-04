Winnipeg cops seek identity of man accused of indecent acts

Winnipeg sex crimes investigators are reaching out to the public in hopes of identifying a man who is alleged to have committed indecent acts against women in public.
Police released images of the man — who is described as being in his 20s with collar-length dark hair and slight facial hair — captured on CCTV in connection with separate incidents in March and April.
Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
