Winnipeg cops seek identity of man accused of indecent acts

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Winnipeg sex crimes investigators are reaching out to the public in hopes of identifying a man who is alleged to have committed indecent acts against women in public.

Police released images of the man — who is described as being in his 20s with collar-length dark hair and slight facial hair — captured on CCTV in connection with separate incidents in March and April.

View image in full screen This suspect was captured on CCTV in connection with two separate incidents. Winnipeg Police Service

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477).