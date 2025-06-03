Victoria city councillors want to preserve downtown movie theatres

Send this page to someone via email

Three Victoria councillors are trying to save the handful of movie theatres that remain in the downtown area for fear of losing key cultural spaces and experiences.

Councillors Matt Dell, Dave Thompson and Krista Loughton will bring forward a motion at the Committee of the Whole meeting on June 5

“Downtown cinemas play a vital role in supporting local culture, walkability, and economic vitality,” the motion reads.

“Unlike suburban mall movie theatres, downtown cinemas bring people into the city centre where they can walk, bike, or take transit. Moviegoers grab dinner before the show or drinks afterward, supporting local restaurants and shops. This activity helps businesses and keeps downtown lively. Losing downtown theatres means losing both cultural experiences and economic benefits for local businesses.”

Victoria City Council’s 2023 to 2026 Strategic Plan committed to supporting small businesses and the visitor economy, while investing in artistic, theatrical and musical spaces to keep the downtown culturally vibrant.

MOVIES! We have a motion at council this week asking staff to look into preserving downtown movies theatres, incentivizing new theatres, and supporting film. We're at risk of losing all our large downtown theatres in Victoria – bad for culture, vibrancy and the economy! #yyj pic.twitter.com/9S8ULiNwJn — Matt Dell (@mattdellok) June 2, 2025

The three councillors would like to see stronger policy tools as part of the new Official Community Plan and an updated Downtown Core Area Plan to provide additional tools such as zoning incentives, leveraging Development Variance Permits to fast-track or relax requirements for projects that retain or integrate theatres, explore if any city-owned land downtown could be future theatre space and strengthening heritage tools by exploring protections for theatres in historic buildings.

Councillors will be looking for council’s support to direct staff to “report on additional options to support cinema in Victoria, including incentivizing the construction of new movie theatres, assisting in maintaining existing theatres, incorporating the support of cinema into its broader strategy for supporting arts and culture in the city, or any other potential policy options.”