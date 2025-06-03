Man charged in 2018 stabbing death of Granville Street nightclub promoter

A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of a Granville Street nightclub promoter in 2018.
Kalwinder Thind, 23, was stabbed and killed outside Cabana Lounge on the morning of Jan. 27, 2018, after an altercation that started between two groups inside the club spilled out onto the street. Police believe Thind was killed when he attempted to intervene around 2:30 a.m.
On May 28, the BC Prosecution Service approved one count of second-degree murder against 28-year-old Sukhjit Sidhu.
The New Westminster resident was arrested on May 28 by Vancouver homicide investigators.
Sidhu had fled the scene on Jan. 27, 2018, before officers arrived, Vancouver police said in an update on Tuesday.
He remains in custody, police confirmed.
