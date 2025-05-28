Over $3.2M worth of drugs off the street in massive Ontario drug bust

Send this page to someone via email

Four people have been arrested and millions of dollars worth of drugs are off the street in what London police are calling the largest fentanyl seized in the force’s history.

In a press conference on Wednesday, police announced they had seized more than $3.2 million worth of illegal drugs, including $2.77 million worth of fentanyl, $465,500 worth of crystal methamphetamine and $47,400 in cocaine.

Police also seized five firearms, including a semi-automatic pistol, $247,944 in Canadian currency, and $5,526 in American currency, among other items.

London’s police chief said the bust caused a significant disruption to drug trafficking and violence in London.

“Today’s announcement highlights the critical importance of strong enforcement and community collaboration in addressing the opioid crisis and associated violence in our community,” said Chief Thai Truong.

“Since 2019, the opioid crisis has had a devastating impact on our community, claiming on average 120 lives each year in London alone. More than 80 per cent of these tragic deaths are directly linked to fentanyl. This crisis is not just local, it extends provincially and nationally.”

Deputy Chief Paul Bastien touched on the dangers the drugs pose to the community at the press conference.

Estimated to be about 100 times more potent than morphine, Bastien warned that just two milligrams of fentanyl — or the size of a few grains of salt — can be lethal, depending on the purity and individual’s tolerance.

“While crystal methamphetamine does not carry the same level of toxicity in terms of overdoses as fentanyl does, its long-term effects are devastating,” Bastien warned.

Det. Sgt. Jon Meinen says the investigation started in November 2024 following a tip from the community that led to the discovery of a “sophisticated drug trafficking network set up with ties to Toronto and to Hamilton.”

On April 29, 2025, London police along with the help of provincial, Toronto, and Hamilton police forces, executed six search warrants at three addresses in London, two locations in Toronto and one location in Hamilton.

Four suspects were located and arrested. They are facing a total of 117 offences, including the production of a schedule 1 substance under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, specifically the production of fentanyl.

During the execution of the warrant, Meinen said police also seized equipment commonly used to manufacture fentanyl, including cooking apparatus masks, gloves, digital scales and packing materials.

“Taken together, this evidence revealed a sophisticated and well-established operation, one that was taking highly potent fentanyl, processing it with various additives, preparing it for sale, and eventual consumption,” Meinen said.

Two of the three men arrested have since been released on bail with a third set to appear in court Friday.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service or Crime Stoppers.