Crime

Thousands worth of fentanyl, other drugs and guns seized in Ontario

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 26, 2025 1:15 pm
1 min read
Fentanyl and other drugs seized during Project Madruga. View image in full screen
Fentanyl and other drugs seized during Project Madruga. York Regional Police
York Regional Police say an investigation has led to the seizure of more than $200,000 worth of drugs, including fentanyl, and more than a dozen firearms.

Det. Sgt. Jason Marcoux said “Project Madruga” began in February with an investigation involving one suspect allegedly trafficking drugs in Georgina, Ont. The investigation led to more suspects the man was allegedly working with and further trafficking from Toronto to Huntsville.

Marcoux said they worked with the OPP, who were also looking into the same suspects, and launched several search warrants in York Region and Toronto on April 16 and April 8.

Marcoux said 1,400 grams of raw fentanyl, 400 grams of cocaine, 70 grams of methamphetamines, 360 suspected opioid pills and over 260 grams of illicit cannabis were seized, along with more than CAD$7,000 in cash.

The drugs are worth around $215,000, Marcoux said.

Seven handguns, four shotguns and four rifles were also seized.

“Of those, eight are restricted firearms, five are non-restricted and two are prohibited. We also seized several over-capacity prohibited magazines,” Marcoux said.

He noted the investigation did not reveal any transportation of the drugs into the United States and that the distribution was kept within Ontario, adding, “We don’t know where it’s manufactured, unfortunately. Our investigation didn’t reveal that.”

Four men and two women have been charged. They are facing a total of 53 charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking and/or distribution as well as firearm-related charges.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

