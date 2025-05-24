Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Cathedral Village Arts Festival takes over Regina in largest turnout yet

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted May 24, 2025 9:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Cathedral Village Arts Festival takes over Regina'
Cathedral Village Arts Festival takes over Regina
The Cathedral Village Arts Festival is a staple in Regina, but what makes it so special? Our Andrew Benson has more on the festival.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

It is one of the largest showcases of art the Queen City has to offer and this year, it is the biggest display they have ever had.

The Cathedral Village Arts Festival was in full swing this past week, as 400 vendors and thousands of residents took in the festivities.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

After six days of different community events, on Saturday, 13th avenue was completely blocked off for the annual street fair.

Trending Now

Global News’ Andrew Benson has more on the 34th annual festival.

Check out the video at the top of the page for the full story.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices