Cathedral Village Arts Festival takes over Regina in largest turnout yet

It is one of the largest showcases of art the Queen City has to offer and this year, it is the biggest display they have ever had.

The Cathedral Village Arts Festival was in full swing this past week, as 400 vendors and thousands of residents took in the festivities.

After six days of different community events, on Saturday, 13th avenue was completely blocked off for the annual street fair.

Global News’ Andrew Benson has more on the 34th annual festival.

