Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Manitoba says no to some U.S. bidders, but Tories say U.S. firms still getting work

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 20, 2025 9:10 pm
2 min read
The Manitoba Legislative Building. View image in full screen
The Manitoba Legislative Building. Global News File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Manitoba government is formally barring U.S. companies from bidding on some government contracts, but the Opposition Progressive Conservatives say that’s not the case for at least two big-dollar projects.

The government promised in March to implement a buy-Canadian policy which would prioritize Canadian firms, in response to tariffs on Canadian goods imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.
In some recent requests for proposals, the government has explicitly banned bids from south of the border.

A request for proposals issued Tuesday for a “comfort camping village” — a term that can include amenities such as cabins or yurts — in St. Malo Provincial Park is limited to Canadian suppliers. In addition, “submissions which propose the use of subcontractors based in the United States will be automatically disqualified,” the government’s online proposal said.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Similar wording was used for the planned redevelopment of a washroom and shower building in Whiteshell Provincial Park.

Story continues below advertisement

The work involved is of a low enough dollar value to be exempt from Canada-U.S. free-trade obligations, a government spokesperson said.

But the Progressive Conservatives said Tuesday there have been glaring exemptions to the buy-Canadian policy.

The Tories tabled government documents in the legislature that showed two technology contracts, worth more than $1.8 million each, were awarded to firms headquartered in Texas and California in March after U.S. tariffs took effect.

Trending Now

One — a deal with software company Actian, based in Round Rock, Texas — was awarded directly, meaning other companies were not given an opportunity to bid.

“This NDP government gave multimillion-dollar … contracts to American firms in the middle of a trade war,” Tory legislature member Josh Guenter said.

The government said it is in the middle of reviewing its purchasing and aiming to favour Canadian firms.

“Our government is reviewing all the contract and procurement policies to make sure we are getting the most benefit for Manitobans,” said Mintu Sandhu, the provincial minister for public service delivery.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices