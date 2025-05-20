Manitoba says no to some U.S. bidders, but Tories say U.S. firms still getting work

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government is formally barring U.S. companies from bidding on some government contracts, but the Opposition Progressive Conservatives say that’s not the case for at least two big-dollar projects.

The government promised in March to implement a buy-Canadian policy which would prioritize Canadian firms, in response to tariffs on Canadian goods imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

In some recent requests for proposals, the government has explicitly banned bids from south of the border.

A request for proposals issued Tuesday for a “comfort camping village” — a term that can include amenities such as cabins or yurts — in St. Malo Provincial Park is limited to Canadian suppliers. In addition, “submissions which propose the use of subcontractors based in the United States will be automatically disqualified,” the government’s online proposal said.



Similar wording was used for the planned redevelopment of a washroom and shower building in Whiteshell Provincial Park.

The work involved is of a low enough dollar value to be exempt from Canada-U.S. free-trade obligations, a government spokesperson said.

But the Progressive Conservatives said Tuesday there have been glaring exemptions to the buy-Canadian policy.

The Tories tabled government documents in the legislature that showed two technology contracts, worth more than $1.8 million each, were awarded to firms headquartered in Texas and California in March after U.S. tariffs took effect.

One — a deal with software company Actian, based in Round Rock, Texas — was awarded directly, meaning other companies were not given an opportunity to bid.

“This NDP government gave multimillion-dollar … contracts to American firms in the middle of a trade war,” Tory legislature member Josh Guenter said.

The government said it is in the middle of reviewing its purchasing and aiming to favour Canadian firms.

“Our government is reviewing all the contract and procurement policies to make sure we are getting the most benefit for Manitobans,” said Mintu Sandhu, the provincial minister for public service delivery.