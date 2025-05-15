Video captures woman stealing teen’s backpack at Port Moody school

Send this page to someone via email

Port Moody, B.C., police have released video of a what appears to be a woman stealing a teen’s backpack.

Security cameras captured the incident at Heritage Woods Secondary School on Saturday evening during which a teen was playing basketball and put the backpack down for a short period of time.

In the video, the suspect, who has blonde shoulder-length hair and a slim build, can be seen walking up the steps and grabbing the backpack, checking to see if anyone is around.

She then goes down the steps, appearing to check if anyone is coming, before going back up the steps and taking the backpack.

She pauses at the bottom of the steps, then ducks and runs off down another flight of stairs.

Port Moody police said investigators believe the woman was smoking right before the incident and left the scene in a grey Mitsubishi SUV.

They said the backpack did contain valuable items.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Port Moody police or Crime Stoppers.