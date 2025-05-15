Menu

Crime

Stolen semi-truck pursued by RCMP, rams police cars, ends up in the Fraser River

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 15, 2025 1:07 pm
The stolen semi truck ended up in the Fraser River in Langley following a police pursuit.
The stolen semi-truck ended up in the Fraser River in Langley following a police pursuit. Global News
A police pursuit of a semi-truck through Langley and Surrey on Wednesday night left a trail of destruction in its wake.

Langley RCMP said the semi-truck was stolen and that police sighted it in the area of 24th Avenue and 156th Street around 7:30 p.m.

Shortly after midnight, officers attempted to pull the truck over but the 40-year-old driver allegedly began to intentionally ram police cruisers.

One cruiser was severely damaged but the officer only suffered some bumps and bruises.

A spike belt was deployed and damaged one of the truck’s tires, however the driver continued on at high speed, eventually making his way into the Bridgeview area of Surrey where a second spike belt was used, popping a few more tires.

The driver then intentionally steered the truck into the Fraser River near a public dock, police said.

He then fled the vehicle on foot but was eventually arrested nearby after a coordinated police search. The suspect remains in custody.

