Stolen semi-truck pursued by RCMP, rams police cars, ends up in the Fraser River

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A police pursuit of a semi-truck through Langley and Surrey on Wednesday night left a trail of destruction in its wake.

Langley RCMP said the semi-truck was stolen and that police sighted it in the area of 24th Avenue and 156th Street around 7:30 p.m.

Shortly after midnight, officers attempted to pull the truck over but the 40-year-old driver allegedly began to intentionally ram police cruisers.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

One cruiser was severely damaged but the officer only suffered some bumps and bruises.

A spike belt was deployed and damaged one of the truck’s tires, however the driver continued on at high speed, eventually making his way into the Bridgeview area of Surrey where a second spike belt was used, popping a few more tires.

The driver then intentionally steered the truck into the Fraser River near a public dock, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

He then fled the vehicle on foot but was eventually arrested nearby after a coordinated police search. The suspect remains in custody.