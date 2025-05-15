‘I did it’: Ontario woman almost misses out on cashing in for $5M lottery win

Send this page to someone via email

A woman from a small Ontario town came within days of missing out on claiming a lottery jackpot worth $5 million, according to OLG.

Ontario’s lottery agency said Beachville resident Connie Christie normally checks her tickets once a month although sometimes she forgets.

Luckily for Christie, OLG issued a release on April 17, reminding people to check their tickets as a lottery windfall worth $5 million had gone unclaimed and would soon expire if not claimed. Players have a year from the date of a draw to claim winning tickets or they expire.

Christie heard the news on a local radio station about the ticket being sold at a gas station in nearby Woodstock.

“When I heard the details, I turned to my mom and said, ‘I have a feeling that’s my ticket!,” Christie told OLG while in Toronto claiming her winnings. “After dropping my mom off, I went home and checked my tickets using the OLG app.

“I saw the ‘Big Winner’ message and put my phone down to pause for moment. Then took another look. I managed to stay calm, thinking, ‘I did it!’ It was a great feeling.”­­

Christie, who works in logistics, said her the following morning her family was wondering why she had gathered them together for a chat.

“Everyone was speculating about what I wanted to tell them,” she said. “I had the winning numbers pulled up on my laptop when my kids guessed, “Did you win the lottery?’ My answer was, ‘Yes, and it’s a life-changing changing prize — $5 million!’

“We sat there in silence, and I could see the wheels turning in all their heads as I shared proof of my win.”

Christie plans to retire and would like her husband to do the follow suit so they can do some travelling.

“I plan to retire, and I want my husband to do the same. We can now spend our time doing what we love and enjoying our time together,” Connie beamed. “I’d also like to treat my husband to a scenic road trip along the Pacific Coast Highway.”