Canada

CN Rail hub set to proceed after Supreme Court dismisses appeal request

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 8, 2025 12:16 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Town of Milton fighting CN Rail to stop new intermodal terminal'
Town of Milton fighting CN Rail to stop new intermodal terminal
RELATED: The Town of Milton is battling CN Rail. Many in the town believe a proposed project could be dangerous to residents’ health, but as Jeff Semple reports, a more than century old law means they may have little say – Nov 21, 2020
The Supreme Court of Canada has dismissed an appeal request that sought to halt construction of a massive rail-and-truck hub in the Greater Toronto Area, paving the way for the project to proceed.

The justices gave no reasons for their decision, as is typical when parties ask permission to appeal to the top court.

The $250-million project aims to double Canadian National Railway Co.’s existing line of tracks in Milton, Ont., and construct a hub for containers to be transferred between trucks and trains.

In a unanimous ruling last October, a three-judge panel found a decision by the federal government to let CN build the terminal despite “significant adverse environmental effects” was reasonable.

The court case pitted CN and the government against Halton Region and its four municipalities as well as the Halton Region Conservation Authority.

A lower court decision in March 2024 had highlighted health concerns around air quality, noting the 800 diesel-powered trucks that would make daily round trips to the hub.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

